The Myth of the ‘Working Class’ Voter

As the 2024 presidential race enters its final week, media coverage has increasingly focused on the candidates’ efforts to win over a supposedly crucial swing group: working-class voters.

For example, even though Vice President Harris talks incessantly about her “middle-class” roots, Michigan Democrats fear she isn’t doing enough to appeal to working-class voters. They aren’t alone. “If Harris loses,” pollster Frank Luntz reasons, “it’ll be because the campaign and the candidate represent a party that is now fundamentally alien to many working people.” A viral jeremiad in The New Yorker even warns that if Harris fails to connect with blue-collar workers, the Democrats will risk becoming a mouthpiece for “coastal elites and upscale professionals.”

We think these concerns reveal a fundamental misunderstanding of America’s electorate. Most conversations about the “working class” rely on disparate definitions of this group — the lack of a four-year college degree, union membership, a blue-collar or manufacturing job. Although each of these criteria represents a reasonable demarcation of the working class, the problem with using them interchangeably is that they refer to distinct groups of voters who face different challenges and even have conflicting interests.

Michael T. Hartney is a faculty member in the department of political science at Boston College and an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Vladimir Kogan is a professor of political science at the Ohio State University.

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images