The Marriage Crisis Is Worse Than You Think

Without the steady arrival of immigrants, America's marriage rate would be even lower.

In 1960, nearly 85% of prime-age adults (those between 25 and 54) were married. Today, that figure has collapsed to roughly 54%.

However, the topline marriage data conceals that America’s marriage rate is propped up by immigrants. While 64% of foreign-born adults in America are married, fewer than 52% of native-born American adults are married. That’s a 12-point gap. Without the steady arrival of immigrants who still prioritize marriage, America’s marriage rate would be even lower and, consequently, so would the birth rate.

At first, one may think that immigrants are more likely to be married because many of them arrive through marriage. But two facts disprove this argument. First, there was no gap in the marriage rate between immigrants and natives as early as 1970. And second, when we divide immigrants by how old they were when they first came to the United States, it becomes clear that the younger immigrants are when they arrive in the United States, the more they look like the average American when it comes to marriage. Culture is driving the decline in marriage, and immigrants and their children are unfortunately assimilating into America’s low-marriage culture.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire. Based off a recent report.

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Daniel Di Martino is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the founder of the Dissident Project, a speakers’ bureau for young immigrants from socialist countries. He earned his Ph.D. in economics at Columbia University.