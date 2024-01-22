The Introverts Have Taken Over the US Economy

During the pandemic, a lot of Americans had to stay home — and many discovered that they preferred staying in to going out.

A hip and sophisticated friend, a longtime New Yorker, complained to me recently about a potential date. “He wanted to meet at 6 o’clock for dinner,” she said. “Can you imagine? I don’t leave the house until 7:30 at the earliest!” I nodded sympathetically, but as someone who has been known to have an early dinner myself, I couldn’t help but wonder: “What does she think this is, 2018?”

While many things are getting back to normal, the pandemic profoundly changed American life — sometimes just by speeding up prevailing trends. The technology already existed to allow many Americans to work from home, for example, but the pandemic normalized it. Americans also shop online far more than they did before Covid.

One other way the pandemic altered America: It has created what might be called the Introvert Economy. The time at home made Americans less fun. 2023 was a year for daytime office holiday parties, after all, and in general Americans are going out less.1 And odds are it will stick: It is the youngest adults who are going out less, and when they do go out, it is earlier.

