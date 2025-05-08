The Future of American Antidiscrimination Law

Good morning:

The Manhattan Institute announced Wednesday that Paul Singer is stepping down as its Chairman of the Board after a distinguished 21-year tenure as a trustee, including 17 years as Chair. We are also proud to announce that former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was unanimously elected to succeed him as Chair.

We celebrated Mr. Singer’s service and leadership yesterday at MI’s annual Alexander Hamilton Award Dinner, where he received the event’s eponymous award among many of MI’s friends and allies.

Today, MI’s research team published a new report from fellow Robert VerBruggen on American antidiscrimination law. The paper dives into the history and current state of play of laws prohibiting racial discrimination in employment, contracting, housing, and elite college admissions, and argues that the current backlash against “wokeness” and DEI offers the country the opportunity to pursue genuine colorblindness in American antidiscrimination law.

In City Journal, senior fellow Nicole Stelle Garnett and legal policy fellow Tim Rosenberger weighed in on a Utah judge’s outrageous decision invalidating a state Education Savings Account program. The judge’s argument about Utah’s constitutional provisions regarding public schools gets it exactly backward, and this wrong should be righted by the Utah Supreme Court as quickly as possible.

Senior fellow Chris Pope highlights another wrong in a column for City Journal. Poorly structured payments for Medicare Advantage are being used for non-medical perks like golf clubs. There is bipartisan support for cutting these overpayments. Republicans should capture these savings before Democrats use them to fund other social welfare programs.

President Clinton signed welfare reform into law nearly 30 years ago, which cut the rolls significantly. But today, the number of welfare recipients in New York City is swelling, senior fellow Stephen Eide writes for National Review Online. Since Mayor Eric Adams took office, the city has been backsliding in its commitment to move people from welfare to work, making the city seem increasingly adrift.

In UnHerd, fellow Carolyn D. Gorman takes on May’s unnecessary, and even harmful, designation as “Mental Health Awareness Month.” Psychiatric disorders range in their severity, but few are truly debilitating. Nevertheless, all the attention common emotions, like anxiety, receive make Americans feel more psychologically damaged than they really are.

Lastly, check out a new Manhattan Institute video featuring senior fellow Rob Henderson on why wisdom still comes with age.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director