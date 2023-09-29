The Court Takes On the Administrative State

After two years that featured major rulings on abortion, guns, and affirmative action, the Supreme Court doesn’t yet have anything on its docket this coming term that will roil the culture wars. Instead, when our black-robed philosopher-kings come out from behind their velvet curtain on the first Monday in October, it’ll be renewed battles over the administrative state that will set the tone for the year.

Parsing the abstruse statutes and complex regulations that govern executive branch agencies was once a rather sleepy, and very technical, area of law. But as people have come to realize it’s these agencies, rather than a gridlocked and grandstanding Congress, that increasingly make the laws by which we live our lives, administrative law has come to the fore. As the Supreme Court has turned back expansive pen-and-phone schemes that range from a “clean power plan” to vaccine mandates and student loan cancellation, you don’t have to own green eyeshades in multiple hues to see that these hitherto nerdy debates over agency authority are a big deal.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Washington Examiner

______________________

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Rex_Wholster/iStock