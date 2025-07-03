The College Board’s New SAT is a Symptom of Superficial Education

Good morning:

The academic year may be over, but the landscape of American education continues to change.

In National Review, MI collegiate associate Vilda Westh Blanc and legal fellow Tim Rosenberger write about troubling revisions to the SAT, possibly the most significant standardized test for college admissions. The College Board released a digital SAT test that is shorter, less stressful, less complex, and adjusts how difficult the questions are to how well the student is performing. In other words, the SAT is no longer the meritocratic assessment of “college readiness” it once was.

If students are increasingly ill-prepared for college, it seems that many staff and professors are as well. At Cornell University, hiring committees used a structured, four-stage process to micromanage candidate pools, with the explicit intention of shaping their racial composition. In City Journal, MI’s director of higher education policy, John D. Sailer, exposes the process and provides a window into the federally funded day-to-day machinations of Cornell’s social-justice advocates.

Also in City Journal, director of cities John Ketcham argued that the U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision in upholding a Texas law that permits several ways for internet users to meet an age-verification requirement before accessing pornography online. The opinion held that the state’s interest in protecting children from harmful sexual material is not only important but compelling. In his piece, Ketcham looks ahead to other areas where courts may apply that reasoning to protect children.

In a new MI video, fellow Colin Wright breaks down the three main takeaways from his recent article about protecting children from the harmful effects of puberty blockers and gender-related surgeries. The supporting evidence for those interventions is weak, and children’s long-term health and well-being should be the priority.

Now that NYC has entered the general mayoral race, John Ketcham in the New York Post evaluates the campaign of incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and where he has a chance to beat Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani—and where Adams is likely to come up short.

Finally, the MI Research team published a report this week by scholars Jonathan Caulkins and Bishu Giri, using new data to compare large seizures of fentanyl at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders. Illegally manufactured fentanyl continues to kill significant numbers of people in the United States. Counties along the border with Canada are not an important part of that phenomenon. A data-informed crackdown on fentanyl would focus on the southern border counties.

Continue reading for all these insights and more. And have a wonderful Fourth of July.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director