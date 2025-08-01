The Bigger Apple: Model Cities

Photo by Massimo Giachetti/Getty Images The Trump administration has made clear, across multiple policy fronts, that it intends to use federal funding as leverage to pursue policy change. President's July 2025 executive order on homelessness shifts policy from housing-based solutions to prioritizing forced institutionalization and enforcement, cutting funds to cities that don't criminalize homelessness or require treatment, and has drawn sharp criticism from advocates for threatening civil rights and alternative solutions. Our in-house experts on what this means for New York City, and what should happen next: Stephen Eide: On the one hand, New York devotes extensive state and local resources to homelessness, making it less dependent on federal resources than mo communities and thus theoretically more immune to federal leverage plays. On the other hand, city officials' limitless appetite for social spending will make them terrified of even a small loss of federal grants. But city officials should heed this executive order (EO) not just to keep the funding flowing but because it's the right thing to do and the popular one. The average New Yorker is closer, philosophically, to this EO's ideas on mental illness, policing, disorder, harm reduction, etc., than New York progressives' agenda on homelessness. Trump himself may not be personally popular in New York, but his ideas on homelessness are. John Ketcham: [O]verwhelmingly, what's needed right now is more shelter bed capacity, and more inpatient bed capacity above all else. Right now, states won't get reimbursed through Medicaid for "institutes of mental disease" (IMD) that have over 16 beds of inpatient psychiatric care. That's a longstanding policy meant to deter institutionalization. But what it in effect does is it prevents the economies of scale necessary to provide care for the most acute needs at a reasonable cost. Overturning that exclusion would mean that states can spend more on larger institutions that are modern and humane, not like the nightmares of the past, but truly contemporary humane facilities, so that we can use public dollars to care for the most acute needs in our society. MI's Carolyn D. Gorman agrees, writing in City Journal that deinstitutionalization, driven by Medicaid funding restrictions, left many severely ill people without effective care, fueling homelessness and public disorder. For the order to truly work, the U.S. must rapidly increase inpatient psychiatric capacity, repeal the Medicaid IMD exclusion, and adopt evidence-based measures like Assisted Outpatient Treatment. Other News Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Everyone Wants to Fix 14th Street. Going beyond the busway, the city and BIDs are aiming to overhaul almost everything. (Curbed) Don't expect Zohran Mamdani — or any other mayoral candidate — to fix NYC's troubled schools, MI's Ray Domanico writes, noting that abandoning mayoral control is a terrible idea. (New York Post) Dan Weisberg on literacy, migrants, and his decision to step down as NYC's No. 2 school official (Chalkbeat). City's older rent-regulated buildings with high shares of regulated units are approaching perilous financial shape as expenses exceed revenues. (Politico) New York schools have introduced new rules for electronic devices: students must store them while in school. The implementation is up to individual schools, with many exemptions. There will be no suspensions, but confiscated phones will require parents to be contacted. (NYT) The Sanitation Foundation's littering survey finds that while the great majority of New Yorkers think littering is a problem and that litterers are lazy and disrespectful, 4 in 10 admit to littering themselves. Working-class residents are leaving New York City at higher rates than wealthy residents. (NY Focus) MTA wants subway fares to go up to $3 per ride starting next year. (The City) Long Read: Lessons From Detroit The city’s newly restored RiverWalk has proved popular with residents. (Carlos Osorio/AP Photo) Detroit’s turnaround under Mayor Mike Duggan has been nothing short of dramatic. When Duggan took office in 2013—elected as an unlikely write‑in candidate—Detroit was staggered by bankruptcy, mass population loss, rampant crime, and tens of thousands of abandoned properties. Over three terms, Duggan forged unprecedented public–private partnerships, never vetoed a city council measure, and balanced the budget for 11 straight years, Judith Miller writes in the City Journal. Duggan slashed unemployment from 20% to under 5%, restored the city’s bond rating from junk to investment grade, and drove homicides to their lowest level since 1965. His “Project Green Light” camera network, a $10 million violence‑intervention program, and a $10 000 raise plus 350 new officers were central to the crime decline. Meanwhile, the Detroit Land Bank demolished or rehabilitated over 90% of derelict homes, sold side lots to neighbors for community projects, and spurred $1.3 billion in new housing. Yet sustaining these gains without Duggan poses real challenges, Miller argues. One‑quarter of Detroit’s economy still hinges on an auto industry facing automation and trade uncertainties. The Motor City’s next mayor must resist a return to identity‑based patronage politics—the very dynamic Duggan overcame—and maintain his coalition of council members, businesses, philanthropies, and residents, she writes. History offers cautionary examples: reformers who win two terms often give way to successors drawn back into old, divisive fault lines. Detroit’s primary on August 5 will be the first test of whether Duggan’s model of collaborative governance could have staying power. Read the full story Meeting Place: Photo by Liena Zagare The bar at Le Rock in Rockefeller Center (45 Rockefeller Plaza) is a gem of the restored Rockefeller Center, a glorious Art Deco hideaway where you can contemplate the best of 20th Century urbanism without shelling out for a full expensive meal. Have a glass of wine and try the seasonal strawberry vacherin while they've got it.