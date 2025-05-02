The Bigger Apple: Mayoral Media, Primary Issues, Tesla

Mayor Eric Adams doesn’t much like talking to the media, and he seems to think he can seek reelection without facing tough questions even in America’s media capital— thanks in part to his own, taxpayer-funded media machine.

Adams' 2021 campaign relied on mainstream debates, editorial board meetings, and frequent interviews. But since taking office, he has appeared only once on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show and has granted limited sit-downs with NY1’s Errol Louis or CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. Instead, he emphasizes friendly channels: hosting a monthly Hear from Eric call-in show on WBLS 107.5 FM (“This election season, we'll be moving into an extended schedule with our mayor”), publishing op-eds in outlets like amNY, later promoted on his social channels, and going direct through email, social media, and messaging apps.

“Hear from Eric,” a multi-channel platform launched in 2023, is the biggest political communications machine in town —from Instagram (~1M followers), Facebook (375K), YouTube (35K), and X (1.5M followers) to untold numbers of recipients of his weekly email newsletters, and texts. That’s in addition to the Mayor’s Office reach across the platforms (~1M followers on X about half a million on Facebook just on the main account, departments each have their own). In the absence of publicly available data on the latter, it seems reasonable to estimate the mayor is able to directly reach about 3 million New Yorkers, likely more.

He also leverages appearances in friendly ethnic media outlets to reinforce messages in trusted, demographically targeted formats. But not without controversy: Greenpointers publisher wrote that she “received subtle pressure to publish weekly op-eds” from the administration, which she rejected because she didn’t want to be a “propaganda mouthpiece,” possibly reflected in the advertising dollars her outlet received from the city, despite the publication’s reach.

The tone of communications has shifted notably over time. Early messaging in 2022 was administrative and neutral, but by 2024 it adopted clear campaign-style language: “Promises made, promises kept,” for instance.

In all of this, Adams is part of a broader trend in political media: building insulated ecosystems that bypass institutional scrutiny. The local strategy has familiar national echoes: frame the press as adversarial, build alternative distribution, and make connection—not confrontation—the central currency of political communication.

“I told the team we have to write our own narrative, because if we don’t show the success and we don’t have a person [here] who has benefited from what we’re doing, it just doesn’t seem to get covered,” Adams told reporters at a press conference last September, as the scandals in his administration piled up. “We want to have folks pay attention of how successful this administration has been.”