The Bigger Apple: Education Special

For years, New York City has promised its retired municipal workers—teachers, police officers, and other public servants—comprehensive healthcare coverage as part of their retirement benefits. Traditionally, this has meant access to federal Medicare, supplemented by city-funded plans that help cover out-of-pocket costs. In 2023, city officials proposed a significant change: shifting retirees from traditional Medicare to a privately managed Medicare Advantage plan to ease budget pressures. City leaders argued that this move, which would affect about 250,000 individuals, would save the city hundreds of millions of dollars annually that would be used for raises for current members. But the proposal quickly sparked fierce opposition from retirees and many union members, who feared the new plan would limit their choice of doctors, increase red tape, and reduce the quality of care they had been promised. This backlash culminated in a major upset during the 2024 Retired Teachers Chapter election, when the Retiree Advocate slate, running explicitly against Medicare Advantage, defeated the incumbent Unity Caucus by a wide margin. UFT President Michael Mulgrew reversed his position and withdrew support for Medicare Advantage; the electoral rebuke from retirees influenced a shift he acknowledged. The Retiree Advocate group, now part of a coalition called ARISE, is campaigning in the current UFT elections on a platform that prioritizes protecting retiree healthcare and opposing any future attempts to privatize benefits. The issue remains front and center in the union’s politics, with candidates and caucuses staking out positions on Medicare Advantage as a litmus test for leadership and endorsements, ensuring that healthcare policy will continue to shape the direction of the UFT and its relationship with City Hall. I asked my colleague Ken Girardin, an expert on budget and labor issues, to explain. LZ: What's driving the union battle over Medicare Advantage versus traditional Medicare—and why has it become such a critical issue for NYC labor politics right now? KG: Medicare Advantage would be different from the current "Medigap" coverage the city provides, where it basically picks up the individual cost associated with Medicare coverage. The approval process for certain benefits would be different. The bulk of the concern is among retirees worried that they won't (in the future) be able to get coverage at the same level. Most wouldn't notice the change. Mulgrew sanctioned a move by the Municipal Labor Committee (which UFT and DC37 together dominate) to shift retirees to Medicare Advantage plans as a cost-savings measure. Retiree health care costs have grown in recent years (they are close to $4 billion per year, approaching half of total healthcare costs) because people are living longer after retirement and hospital/provider/drug costs in general are rising. LZ: Looking ahead to 2026, what are the likely budgetary impacts for NYC if unions resist transitioning to Medicare Advantage—could the city realistically sustain existing retiree healthcare promises without raising taxes or cutting other spending? KG: The city is in a tangled mess because retiree benefits are controlled by a mix of city statute and union agreements. The unions signed off on the Medicare Advantage move, but when some retirees challenged it in court, the city got tripped up trying to define the minimum value of benefit it needed to provide. The City Council is going to come under enormous pressure to preserve the status quo, but the numbers don't add up. The city was counting on savings from the Medicare Advantage transition, and those aren't materializing. LZ: Given this dispute, how might the internal dynamics and leadership struggles within powerful unions like the UFT shape city policy negotiations and labor relations under the next mayoral administration? KG: The MA fight is blowing out in the open the fact that some of these unions are trying to serve two masters: the active employees and the retirees. Retiree health coverage competes with the funds for hiring and raises. Remember, NYC has no-cost coverage for current employees, retirees and their dependents. That's very different from NYS (where employees kick in as much as 31 percent toward family coverage) and even the MTA. But Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempts to remove merit from the equation for New York City’s specialized high schools and gifted programs brought a forceful response from those whose children would be affected. Beginning in 2018, many parents—especially, but not exclusively, Asian-Americans—entered the political arena for the first time," Wai Wah Chin, the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York wrote for the City Journal back in 2021. "For universal school choice to work, there must be a diverse set of participating schools—and enough of them to serve families. Parents differ in their educational preferences, and individual students vary in terms of their own educational interests and needs. A market-based system should serve as an incubator for innovation in ways that traditional top-down school districts might not. "For universal school choice to work, there must be a diverse set of participating schools—and enough of them to serve families. Parents differ in their educational preferences, and individual students vary in terms of their own educational interests and needs. A market-based system should serve as an incubator for innovation in ways that traditional top-down school districts might not. There should be diversity and innovation in the instructional method as well as in the instructional content and values, within broad limits defined by the state," Ray Domanico writes in A Reformation in Public Education: School Choice in Theory and Practice, a Manhattan Institute issue brief from last year. 