The Bigger Apple: Affordable Housing Math

Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor with 56.2% of the final vote, and 53% of all votes cast, according to the latest tally, helped by a ranked-choice alliance with City Comptroller Brad Lander. Lander and Mamdani cross-endorsed, and enough of Lander’s voters ranked Mamdani ahead of Andrew Cuomo, sealing his win.

The general election now includes five candidates: Mamdani, Adams, Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and attorney Jim Walden. But, instead of consolidating around a single candidate, the Democratic establishment remains split. Cuomo’s donor network continues to raise money through the Fix the City super PAC. Adams is staying in, pledging to register a million new voters.

Meanwhile, Mamdani is consolidating institutional support on the left. He’s picked up endorsements from more than a dozen unions, including UFT this week, 32BJ SEIU, NYSNA, HTC, and the NYC Central Labor Council. But mainstream Democrats have been slow to endorse him.

Still, Mamdani faces real limits. A recent Slingshot Strategies poll puts him at 35%, with Cuomo at 25%, Sliwa at 14%, Adams at 11%, and Walden at 1%. His net favorability is +4, much higher than Adams’ -34, but not overwhelming. Cuomo’s net favorability is -2.

President Trump, reacting to Mamdani’s rise, said the federal government may need to “step in” if Mamdani wins. That warning, reported by Newsday and the New York Post, has only sharpened national attention on a race that remains open despite Mamdani’s early lead.