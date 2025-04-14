Texas Public Universities Are In for a Wake-Up Call

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

State Senator Brandon Creighton (SD-4) proposed Senate Bill 37 on March 13. If it were to pass, the Texas legislature would establish a General Education Review Committee, tasked with checking current courses that qualify for general education credit at Texas public universities. The results of the Committee’s investigation would be made publicly available online on an annual basis.

The general education requirements at Texas public universities are in dire need of such a review.

General education requirements are supposed to give students a well-rounded, rigorous education that exposes them to different views and enhances critical thinking skills. But Texas universities have abused this mandate. “Diverse perspectives” now means mixing in activist courses with serious pedagogy. “Critical thinking skills” now looks like infusing core curricula with social justice ideology – in other words, Marxist critical theory.

Neetu Arnold is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Westend61/Getty Images