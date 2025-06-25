Testimony Before the Committee on Government Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services

Judge Glock testified in a hearing titled On Race and Sex-Based Contracting Preferences.

Chairman Grothman, Ranking Member Krishnamoorthi and distinguished members of the subcommittee. Thank you for the opportunity to discuss the important topic of race- and sex-based preferences in government contracting.

My name is Judge Glock and I am the director of research at the Manhattan Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in New York City. The views I express today are my own and do not represent those of my employer.

Although it does not receive the attention of other so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, the federal government’s programs to award contracts to businesses based on their owners’ race and sex are the most expensive by an order of magnitude. Last year the federal government spent over $750 billion on contracts involving everything from army tanks to office software. When added to well over a trillion dollars in state and local government contracting spending, much of which is supported by the federal funds, about 10 percent of the entire American economy goes through government procurement or contracts. Yet federal laws and rules for years have demanded that significant proportions of contracts at all levels of government go to businesses based not upon offered price or quality, but on the race and sex of their owners.

Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.