Teenage Literacy Is As Bad As It Was In The 1970s. What’s Going On?

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Technology and COVID hurt, but they're not the main problem.

American 13-year-olds read no better than teenagers in 1971.

That is the conclusion of the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) long-term trend exam, the only national test the federal government has administered in the same form for more than half a century. After decades of reform efforts, new technologies, and a more-than-doubling of inflation-adjusted spending per student, our students are no better off.

Many will blame COVID-19. That was the dominant explanation when the last round of long-term trend results was released in 2022 and 2023. NAEP even saw fit to put it in the title: “Reading and mathematics scores decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Jennifer Weber is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute.