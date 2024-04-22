Taiwan’s Lai Needs to Rethink Nuclear Shutdown Plan

Vibrant manufacturing-led economy cannot afford loss of reliable power source

Taiwan's energy politics need disruption, and President-elect Lai Ching-te is just the man for the job.

Lai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has held control of the presidency and legislature for the past eight years, has overseen an impressive economic expansion.

Since 2017, Taiwan has averaged real annual gross domestic product growth of more than 3%, largely thanks to the island's strong manufacturing sector and most prominently its semiconductor industry.

Taiwan's economy stands out in the developed world as manufacturing still accounts for more than a third of the island's GDP, versus 25% for South Korea and less than 20% for Germany, Japan and the U.S.

Jordan McGillis is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images