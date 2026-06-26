Supremes’ Memo to Lower Courts: Presidential Power Trumps Leftist Lawfare

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This Supreme Court term, now in its final few days, has been focused above all on executive power.

President Donald Trump has pushed the envelope of his authority, and the court has generally let him do so — except, as in the tariffs case, when he treads on clear congressional prerogatives.

And even though the justices have yet to rule on the biggest presidential-power cases on their docket — birthright citizenship and the removal of the heads of “independent” agencies — three immigration rulings this week showed their overriding emphasis on robust executive power to counteract left-wing lawfare.

On Tuesday, in Blanche v. Lau, the court found that the Immigration and Nationality Act doesn’t require a border officer to admit a lawful permanent resident who was charged with a crime into the country.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute.