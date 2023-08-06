Summer Streets Is a Perfect Opportunity to Explore New York History

If you’re in Manhattan for August, you’re lucky: The next two Saturday mornings offer the city’s best opportunity for a do-it-yourself architectural, historical and economic tour from the middle of Park Avenue.

For most of the past 15 years, through its Summer Streets program, New York has shut down Park Avenue for the first three August Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or, rather, opened Park Avenue to cyclists, walkers and joggers.

Summer Streets is the only time you’ll get to take in a panorama of Manhattan’s building-scape.

From a bike or your feet on eight-lane Park Avenue, you get a full three-way view and can take in the height of (almost) any building as well as compare each with its neighbors.

If you’re starting around Grand Central, the first marvel is that stretch of Park itself.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Ingus Kruklitis/iStock