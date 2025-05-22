Stop Schools from Transitioning Kids Without Parental Consent

Good morning:

This week, City Journal’s economics editor Jordan McGillis writes in the New York Post that the New York subways were arguably once safe enough for parents to let their children ride the trains alone—and the city’s leaders could make them safe again by following the example of the recent past and embracing “broken windows” policing, by which disorder and low-level crime was targeted to maintain peace and confidence in public spaces.

Subways are not the only spaces that were once safer for children and more reassuring for parents. In a new video, Paulson policy analyst Carolyn Gorman highlights how President Trump’s recent executive order, “Reinstate Commonsense School Discipline Policies,” revokes Obama- and Biden-era guidance that forced schools to ignore disorder in the classroom because of an assumption that appropriate punishments like suspension, expulsion, and arrest were racially discriminatory. The era of relaxed school discipline coincided with increasing rates of school violence, bullying, and teacher attrition. Trump’s EO should be the beginning of the end for failed school-discipline reforms.

Too many public schools also undermine the relationship between parents and children, MI’s director of constitutional studies, Ilya Shapiro, writes in City Journal. He discusses the case of a Florida school facilitating the so-called “gender transition” of students without the knowledge or consent of parents. One couple is fighting back for the sake of their 13-year-old daughter and their constitutional rights as parents.

At the university level, some researchers and academics are willing to blow the whistle at their own institutions. Senior fellow Christopher F. Rufo and CJ investigative reporter Ryan Thorpe interviewed Omar Sultan Haque, a 23-year veteran of Harvard University, on how DEI initiatives have affected day-to-day life at the elite institution, including how Harvard engages in discriminatory admissions and hiring.

MI senior fellow Chris Pope published a new issue brief today on how a regulatory tweak to health insurance could lower costs, improve flexibility, and expand access to insurance coverage. Most working Americans are covered through their employers. But companies are prohibited from simultaneously (1) offering group insurance and (2) facilitating employees’ selection of their own insurance plans. Companies should be allowed to do both. It’s a common-sense reform that would have far-reaching benefits.

Speaking of common-sense ideas, MI fellow Charles Fain Lehman and MI’s Nick Ohnell Fellow, Rafael A. Mangual, will argue in favor of safer cities and against drug legalization in a debate next month with two Reason magazine contributors. Both Lehman and Mangual have written extensively on the merits of the drug war, and it is sure to be a friendly but informative debate. Check out the full details of the debate below and cheer them on in Washington, D.C., in June.

Finally, in the New York Times, senior fellow Nicole Gelinas warns New Jersey policymakers not to be intimidated by the recent “political terror of transit strikes” conducted by the state’s train engineers, who walked off the job late last week. Public sector unions watch how lawmakers respond to these situations. There may be a tentative agreement now, but lawmakers need to make sure any deal they sign does not hold them hostage to similar stunts in the future.

There is much more included in this week’s MI Weekly. Continue reading for all these insights mentioned above and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director