Stop Scaremongering Over Dynamic Pricing in Restaurants

On his way to winning the New York mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani announced his “Game Over Greed” campaign calling on FIFA to reverse its dynamic pricing strategy for World Cup tickets. Mamdani’s outrage over the sale of tickets that fluctuate in price based on demand no doubt stems in part from his soccer fandom, but it also fits with his larger democratic socialist brand.

Food is another interest of Mamdani’s, and he has economic thoughts on that front too. In late September, the New York Times described how he “built a campaign around food,” frequently highlighting lesser-known New York City eateries and airing his gripes about “halalflation.” Mamdani’s anti-dynamic pricing ire may soon be targeted at restaurants — with an assist from a City Council bill.

C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Cavan Images/Getty Images