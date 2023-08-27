Stop Frankenstein Doctors from Doing Barbaric ‘Non-binary’ Surgeries

The tide of public opinion appears to be moving against “gender-affirming care,” a euphemism for child sex-change procedures not supported by the evidence that often cause devastating consequences.

Preventing such procedures for patients under age 18 has to be the baseline.

But while restrictions on such procedures for minors are essential, more scrutiny should be focused on a lesser-known practice: “non-binary” surgeries for adults.

Curtis Crane is one of the doctors leading this movement.

Crane is a University of Iowa and Dartmouth College-trained urologist and plastic surgeon who specializes in transgender medical interventions, including experimental non-binary surgeries.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of the new book, America's Cultural Revolution. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Gumpanat/iStock