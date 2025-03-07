Showing Up: Students, Candidates, Policies

Almost 35% of NYC's public school students were chronically absent last school year, up from 25% before the pandemic, according to a new report from the Manhattan Institute. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% of the school year, or about 18 days.

The problem is most severe in the lower grades and high school. Given how important reading at grade level by third grade is as a predictor of future success, these numbers are particularly concerning: 60% of children in Pre-K at DOE schools are chronically absent, though that number drops to 30% by third grade. In NYC, only about half of third-grade students are deemed proficient in English and math on state tests.

Attendance is worse for Black and Hispanic students, those with disabilities, and those who are homeless, according to the data. However, we don't have much insight into the severity of absenteeism among individual students. Back in the 2007-08 school year, about 20% of elementary school students were chronically absent, and a quarter of them missed more than 38 days, according to an old report on truancy. Such information is not as readily available in more recent data.

Recently, the New York State Department of Education decided to change how they track absences and school performance. They replaced the easy-to-understand Chronic Absenteeism rate—which for the past decade tracked how many students missed 10% of the school year—with a more complex Attendance Indicator, expected to provide more detailed insights.

I asked Danyela Souza Egorov, who wrote the report, what surprised her most.

“The high absenteeism rates in kindergarten and first grade were unexpected, as younger children rely on adults to get to school,” she said, adding that she is “deeply concerned that these young students will struggle to catch up on the learning loss experienced over the past few years.”

Her report makes three recommendations: a public messaging campaign about the dangers of missing school; judging schools, in part, on their success in ensuring daily attendance; and requiring school principals to identify chronically absent students and develop a plan to contact their families.

“Reducing chronic absenteeism will require schools with leaders who are laser-focused on the problem,” the report states. “Unless school leaders prioritize this issue, all their other initiatives will be negatively impacted by the reality that students are missing too much learning time."