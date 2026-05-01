Schools Received More Money Than Ever. Parents Aren’t Seeing The Results.

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Test scores and enrollment are falling, but schools keep hiring staff.

American K-12 public education spending reached $1 trillion for the first time in 2024.

But what are students getting for that money?

While spending grew by 56% since 2013, reading and math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as “the nation’s report card” — declined. Over the next decade, national student enrollment is projected to decline by 5.5%, around 2.7 million students.

There are some bright spots. According to the Georgetown University Edunomics Lab, students in Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia have seen some recent gains, with Mississippi leading in reading improvement.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Danyela Souza Egorov is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. John Ketcham is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at the Manhattan Institute.