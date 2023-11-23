‘Safe-Injection’ Sites Actually Do No Good at All

New York’s two supervised drug-consumption sites have long suffered from the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Proponents say the sites are vital, life-saving tools in the ever-expanding drug crisis.

Mayor Adams declared, “Overdose prevention centers keep neighborhoods and people struggling with substance use safe.”

But the evidence Adams and others use to support this argument almost always supports less than they claim.

Take a recent Journal of the American Medical Association paper that measures the effect of New York’s two supervised-consumption sites — also known as safe-injection sites — on crime and disorder in their vicinity.

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images