Renewing Academia

The Centre for Heterodox Social Science represents a positive alternative to a field increasingly dominated by progressive ideology

This Thursday, at an event in London, I officially launched my Centre for Heterodox Social Science at the University of Buckingham, with words from Professors Niall Ferguson and Matthew Goodwin, and Buckingham Vice-Chancellor James Tooley.

We seek to create the only explicitly non progressive-dominated social science research centre in Britain. Meanwhile Buckingham is the only one of 181 British higher education institutions to dedicate itself to academic freedom and viewpoint diversity above ‘social justice’ ideology. And while there are as many as 150 classical, religious or free market academic centres in America, this will be one of the few focusing on ‘softer’ social sciences such as sociology and psychology which have been the most thoroughly corrupted by cultural left ideology.

This can’t come soon enough, because the modern university is in crisis, which means our truth-based order is in peril. Indeed, universities are now transmitting a deeply illiberal and irrational ideology, woke, into the wider elite and youth culture. Woke is the sacralisation of historically marginalised race, gender and sexual identities. This means that it prioritises equal outcomes and emotional harm protection for totemic minority groups over truth and freedom. Anyone who asserts that someone’s speech offends a member of such a minority, or upholds the unmeasurable substance known as ‘structural’ discrimination, must be cancelled or sidelined. ‘Diversity and equity’ refers to equal outcomes, demanding quotas and discrimination against whites, Asians or males. ‘Inclusion’ means emotional harm protection, resulting in censorship and cancel culture.

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London and an adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by LeoPatrizi