Remember, Decline Is a Choice

Good morning:

In a 2009 lecture for the Manhattan Institute, the late Charles Krauthammer reminded Americans that “decline is a choice.” It’s a choice that MI scholars reject every day. It’s why we conduct original investigative reporting and public policy analysis—but follow up with actionable plans for change. After all, a great idea only gets you so far without a practical way to carry it out.

In a new issue brief, education scholars Siri Terjesen and Michael Ryall tell the history of the university’s governance structure and how faculty made a devil’s bargain with administrators that empowered the bureaucrats who came to dominate America’s higher education institutions. Reform-minded trustees need to take back control. Terjesen and Ryall offer a blueprint to do just that.

In the New York Post, MI fellow Renu Mukherjee warns President Trump and the Justice Department that a Supreme Court decision prohibiting racial discrimination in university admissions is only as good as the presidential administration willing to enforce it. She then unveils the evidence for why some elite schools need the administration’s special attention.

Sometimes, MI scholars find outside ideas to elevate. In the Wall Street Journal, senior fellow Jason Riley offers encouragement to Republicans who are looking for a way to lock the back doors colleges and universities may slip into to continue racialized admissions processes. Politicized accreditation agencies, in particular, use their leverage to advance a progressive agenda on campuses. The Trump administration can and should scare some accreditors into backing off their DEI standards.

In City Journal, Paulson policy analyst Neetu Arnold breaks down how U.S. Department of Education research contracts are riddled with politicized, wasteful, and faddish spending. The nonprofit educational bureaucracy has denounced the Trump administration’s cuts but, judging by their own reports, it is exactly the right time for the executive branch to clean house.

The Department of Education isn’t the only arm of the federal government that needs reform. Christopher F. Rufo and Hannah Grossman published a new investigation in City Journal exposing chat logs within the National Security Agency that—under the protection of the agency’s LGBTQ+ “employee resource groups”—hosted explicit discussions among hundreds of gender activists who had these conversations on the taxpayer’s time and dime. Tulsi Gabbard, the new director of national intelligence, took note.

Finally, a profile of MI senior fellow Douglas Murray was published in the Wall Street Journal over the weekend. Murray, whose new book, On Democracies and Death Cults, is available for pre-order, discussed the reception of Vice President JD Vance’s recent speech in Europe, antisemitism both in the United States and abroad, and how Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel put the stakes for Western civilization in sharp relief.

