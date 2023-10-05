View all Articles
Commentary By Nicole Gelinas

‘Rare’ Random Violence That Progressives Dismiss Takes Yet Another Life in NYC

Public Safety, Cities New York, New York City, Crime Control, Policing
New York Post October 5th, 2023

Ryan Thoresen Carson had a lot in common with Daniel Penny.

It’s likely Carson would not have thought so and Penny wouldn’t think so: Penny is a former Marine, and Carson was a poet. But both were idealistic young men drawn to New York City. Both had their lives transformed — in Carson’s case ended — by New York City’s failure to deal with its growing crisis of street violence.

Carson, 31, an environmental-policy researcher at the New York Public Interest Research Group, came to New York from Massachusetts in 2010 and set about trying to make the city a better place.

He thought every life was worth saving: In addition to environmental work, he called on then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2021 to reduce drug deaths. “Overdose deaths are largely preventable,” he wrote

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. 

Photo by MattGush/iStock

1 Minute Read

