Qatar’s ‘Gestures’ to Trump Raise Suspicions on Both Ends of the Political Spectrum

The government of Qatar had a surprise for President Trump on his recent visit to the Middle East.

That was the release of the last American-born hostage being held in Gaza.

Edan Alexander, 21, was freed by the Qatari-funded group Hamas as a gesture to Trump.

Two questions obviously arise from that “gesture.”

The first: If Hamas can just release hostages like this why won’t they release all of them, whether they were born in America or not?

The answer to that is clear: It is because the Qataris and Hamas don’t want to release all the hostages.

___________________

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Israeli Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images