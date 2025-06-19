President Trump Can End the Nuclear Threat from Iran with One Call

Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Would you mind if someone tried to kill you?

For both Donald Trump and for the state of Israel the answer is “Yes.”

Last August, under President Joe Biden, federal prosecutors in New York charged Afghan-born Farhad Shakeri in a plot to assassinate Trump.

Shakeri is currently believed to be in Iran.

Shakeri was tasked with killing Trump in the US before or after last year’s election.

President Trump will have to live with such threats from the Iranian regime for the rest of his life.

After all, none other than the Supreme Leader of Iran — Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — has used his social-media accounts to promise to assassinate Trump.

A lurid video recently put out by the ayatollah even showed Trump being assassinated by Iran on a golf course.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

___________________

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Carlos Barria - Pool/Getty Images