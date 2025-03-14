New York's proposed ban on nicotine pouches ignores science, consumer choice, and the lessons of prohibition.

New York politicians are again targeting the finance sector—this time with a proposed ban on flavored nicotine pouches.

The proposal, sponsored by state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D–Manhattan), follows a one-two punch from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to bar private equity from real estate investments and to outlaw "buy now, pay later" options on internet purchases.

Nicotine pouches (including ZYN, Sesh, and Excel) deliver a buzz that keeps minds sharp and margins strong. Those in the know attest to the unparalleled edge that nicotine pouches provide. They help you lock in when you need it most: generating slide decks for client meetings, running models for your managing director, or pretending to understand what your quant just pulled from the terminal.

Jokes aside, this proposal would be bad public health policy.

Nicotine pouches—almond-sized packets users place between the lip and the gums—are an alternative to cigarettes and other harmful tobacco products. They contain a derived version of the nicotine compound that tobacco users crave without the carcinogenic sluff that comes with cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

