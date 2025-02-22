Ohio’s Gritty Fight to Reverse Decadence

The Buckeye State can lead the way to techno-nationalism.

Last week, at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vice President J.D. Vance reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to ensuring that advanced AI systems are developed domestically using made-in-America chips—remarks that boosted Intel’s stock by six percent. Vance also warned against excessive AI regulation, urging international partners, particularly in Europe, to prioritize innovation. Vance’s stance aligns with a rising “techno-nationalist” movement, associated with right-leaning tech figures like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, that emphasizes innovation, defense, and global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Anduril, an AI-driven military startup with a techno-nationalist edge, is nearing a deal that would value the company at $28 billion. This underscores AI’s growing role in national defense—and a shifting geographic locus of technological power in the U.S. Notably, both Anduril and Intel share a connection with Vance: Ohio.

Though Anduril’s roots are in California, its ambitions—and investments—are expanding. Nowhere is this more evident than in Ohio’s capital, Columbus, where Anduril plans to build a $1 billion factory, Arsenal-1. This move cements central Ohio as a hub for the kind of manufacturing that defines techno-nationalism, a movement that champions industrial grit as much as technological progress—and which might reverse America’s drift into cultural decadence.

Tim Rosenberger is a legal fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Nora Kenney is director of media relations at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Holly Hildreth/Getty Images