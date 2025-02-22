View all Articles
Commentary By Tim Rosenberger, Nora Kenney

Ohio’s Gritty Fight to Reverse Decadence

Cities, Culture Technology
The American Conservative February 22nd, 2025

The Buckeye State can lead the way to techno-nationalism. 

Last week, at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vice President J.D. Vance reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to ensuring that advanced AI systems are developed domestically using made-in-America chips—remarks that boosted Intel’s stock by six percent. Vance also warned against excessive AI regulation, urging international partners, particularly in Europe, to prioritize innovation. Vance’s stance aligns with a rising “techno-nationalist” movement, associated with right-leaning tech figures like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, that emphasizes innovation, defense, and global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Anduril, an AI-driven military startup with a techno-nationalist edge, is nearing a deal that would value the company at $28 billion. This underscores AI’s growing role in national defense—and a shifting geographic locus of technological power in the U.S. Notably, both Anduril and Intel share a connection with Vance: Ohio.

Though Anduril’s roots are in California, its ambitions—and investments—are expanding. Nowhere is this more evident than in Ohio’s capital, Columbus, where Anduril plans to build a $1 billion factory, Arsenal-1. This move cements central Ohio as a hub for the kind of manufacturing that defines techno-nationalism, a movement that champions industrial grit as much as technological progress—and which might reverse America’s drift into cultural decadence.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The American Conservative

______________________

Tim Rosenberger is a legal fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Nora Kenney is director of media relations at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Holly Hildreth/Getty Images

2 Minute Read

