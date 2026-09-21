Panic Drove NYC and LA To Ban School AI — and That’s a Big Mistake

There are two ways for America’s schools to get artificial intelligence wrong.

One is to hand a child a chatbot and let it do all the thinking — and the other is to ban AI and pretend it doesn’t exist.

New York and Los Angeles have both chosen the second option.

That means they’re setting their students up to get the first.

Americans are split when it comes to AI, as evidenced by the debate that raged last week.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Post

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Jennifer Weber is a fellow for K-12 Education Policy at the Manhattan Institute.