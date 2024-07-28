NY’s Faux ‘Abortion Amendment’ Is a Sneak Attack on Parents’ Rights and Free Speech

New York’s so-called “Equal Protection of Law Amendment” is headed for November’s ballot after a tortuous journey through the courts.

On Friday, public comments on what will be listed as Proposition One closed, and the state Board of Elections moved to finalize its language.

But as we can expect from Democrats — remember the deceptively named federal “Inflation Reduction Act”? — this “Equal Protection” law is anything but.

The left is marketing Proposition One as critically necessary to protect abortion rights in New York after the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision.

But contrary to the fear-mongering, Dobbs did not ban abortion: It merely reminded the nation that the Constitution says nothing about abortion’s legality — leaving states free to decide their own laws.

And New York state needs more abortion protection like the Sahara Desert needs more sand.

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by hermosawave/Getty Images