NYC’s Migrant Chaos Exposed Democrats’ Failures — and Could Cost Them the Election

I know exactly when I grasped that Donald Trump had a chance of winning Tuesday’s election: July 26, 2023, when I watched a line of people form outside Midtown’s Roosevelt Hotel.

The crowd of migrants — mostly young men and mostly Hispanic and African, with some Europeans as well — grew for six days in the sweltering heat while New York City’s government looked on helplessly.

Those enduring images demolished President Biden’s, and later Kamala Harris’, best chance to keep the White House.

The scene pulled the pin on a notion then prevalent among many voters: that progressive Democrats may be nuts, but those billed as moderate, like Biden and like New York’s governor and mayor, are capable of setting and executing responsible policy.

How did these images come to dominate national news?

First, Biden wanted to demonstrate how mean and heartless his predecessor was.

His very first day in office, Biden suspended a key Donald Trump policy that had kept the southern border from being overwhelmed by “asylum seekers,” many with no credible claim to asylum — the rule that had them “remain in Mexico” until their cases were heard.

You may revile Trump, but two things are true: The United States cannot accommodate an unlimited number of arrivals who step across the border in a disorderly fashion, and “remain in Mexico” was keeping that from happening.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images