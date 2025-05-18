Blue-State Blues: Gavin Newsom Busted Cali’s Budget on Migrants — and NY, NJ Will Soon Follow

Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Last week California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that his state is facing a $12 billion budget deficit.

As has become the habit for every blue-state governor in trouble, he pinned the blame on President Donald Trump.

But the real reason California is in a hole is its unprecedented levels of social-service spending, especially on illegal immigrants.

Unless the state is willing to reform its budget-busting welfare programs, California, like its blue-state brethren New York and New Jersey, will face perpetual fiscal woes.

Newsom claimed that “California is under assault” from Washington, and that a “Trump slump” from tariffs and other federal policies will cause its fiscal shortfall.

Continue reading the entire piece on the New York Post

______________________

Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images