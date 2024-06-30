NYC’s Budget Plane on a Risky Flight Path as City Council Takes Adams for a Ride

Mayor Adams stood with his toy airplane Friday, boasting of his $112.4 billion budget agreement with the City Council.

“We guided the plane through all the turbulence,” he said, borrowing City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ metaphor of the contentious budget deal and describing themselves as co-pilots landing the plane.

But in fact, the mayor entirely ceded the plane’s joystick to the speaker — he had no flight plan and seemed happy to have been taken for a bumpy ride in a pointless circle.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images