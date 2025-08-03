NYC Shooting Would Never Have Happened If Mental Illness Were Handled Properly

If New York is to be the stage for mad people to commit their spectacle acts of violence, then we need to talk seriously about mental-health reform.

The Nevada gunman who opened fire in midtown Manhattan last week, killing a police officer and three others, should never have made it to New York.

A competent mental-health system would have stopped him years ago and 2,000 miles away.

The 27-year-old shooter had been hospitalized involuntarily twice in Nevada, first in 2022, at the age when serious mental illnesses tend to manifest, and again in 2024.

In between those short-term holds, he had police encounters, including an arrest for criminal trespassing and exhibited troubling behavior like driving unregistered cars.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Carolyn D. Gorman is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images