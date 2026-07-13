NYC Public Schools Continue to Let Students down — Even Years After Being Identified as Failures

For more than a decade, New York City has introduced new ways to identify and improve struggling schools. Yet many of these same schools never stopped struggling.

According to a new report, many of the city’s lowest-performing schools today are the very same schools the state was trying to improve more than a decade ago.

The report traced schools across six different accountability systems, dating back to 2012. It found that roughly one-third of the city’s chronically struggling schools have remained “identified for improvement” for more than 10 years.

Rather than asking which schools struggled this year, it asks a more important question: Which schools are still struggling more than a decade later? According to the report, many of them still are.

This despite years of reforms, additional funding, and repeated attempts to improve student outcomes.

A child who entered kindergarten when a school was first identified for improvement could have graduated from high school before it was ever turned around.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Jennifer Weber is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute.