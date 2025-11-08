NYC Proposes a Pantry to Give Away Free Pet Food. That Won’t Solve the City’s Animal Shelter Crisis.

The surge in shelter surrenders is driven by housing instability, soaring vet costs, and a post-pandemic pet boom, not the cost of kibble.

This summer, New York City shelters were overwhelmed by a surge of pet surrenders. The Animal Care Centers of New York City, which contracts with the city to provide animal control services, reported a record 1,000 animals in its shelter system. The staffing and resource shortfall necessitated that the city provide an additional $1 million in emergency funding for the centers. Now, the city council has decided that the solution is a government-run pet pantry offering free pet food to residents.

The proposed bill would direct the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to establish at least one 12-month pilot pet food pantry and report on whether it reduces pet surrenders. The goal is to prevent owners from surrendering pets due to financial hardship, but the proposal has several shortcomings.

The New York Times reports that at least a third of the pet surrenders in recent months were due to pet owners losing their housing or having to relocate to areas that do not allow pets.

C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Svetlana Repnitskaya/Getty Images