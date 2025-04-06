NYC Crime Is Dropping — but NYPD’s Success Is Alarmingly Fragile

The NYPD released its crime statistics for the first quarter of 2025 last week, and the results were pretty spectacular.

Six of the seven major crime categories were down, with significant declines in both murders (by 34%) and shootings (by 23%) through the first three months of the year.

Major crimes in the subway — which, for the first time in seven years, saw zero first-quarter murders — dropped by almost 20%.

After four long years of stubbornly high crime, things are finally trending in the right direction.

But understanding the reasons behind the good news makes the platforms of some of those vying to become the city’s next mayor all the more worrisome.

The NYPD’s hard-won success could be frighteningly fragile.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Rafael Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He is also the author of Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.

Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images