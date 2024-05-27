Nothing to See Here: Left Is Silent When Illegal Migrants Commit Violent Crime

In late April, near my home in Tampa, a woman from Guatemala and her four-year-old daughter were brutally killed with a knife and a shovel by the woman’s live-in boyfriend.

The alleged killer, described in the press as “a Florida man,” apparently killed his girlfriend because she returned home late from an outing with friends.

You would think that CNN, NPR, The New York Times and other prominent media outlets might cover this story. You would also assume that progressive legislators and groups that purport to care about women, immigrants and domestic violence would highlight the case, condemn the horrific attack and demand action to protect women.

Those are reasonable assumptions, but they don’t apply here.

Instead, this story has been mostly cabined to right-leaning media.

The reason? The accused killer, Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc, came to the United States illegally in September 2023 from Guatemala, where he was wanted for murdering two other people, according to US Border Patrol.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Dave Seminara is a writer and former diplomat. He is the host of the DeSantisland with Dave Seminara podcast. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images