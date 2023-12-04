Nino the Great

The early life of Antonin “Nino” Scalia.

Although calling someone “larger than life” is a cliché, Antonin “Nino” Scalia was undoubtedly someone whom the phrase fit. He lived a life full of hard work, passion for learning and excellence, and dedication to family and public service. His era-defining judicial opinions had made him, at the time of his death in 2016, a month shy of his 80th birthday, one of the most consequential figures of American history. Even his youngest daughter described him as larger than life, adding that in raising his kids “he was putting on a show—but it was a great show.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at Claremont Review of Books (paywall)

______________________

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images