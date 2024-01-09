New York’s Governor Finally Sees Reality — and Responsibility

Gov. Hochul’s third state-of-the-state speech was jarring.

In contrast to most such exercises, Hochul kept to a sober — even dark — tone.

She focused not on dozens of micro-initiatives but on the three things that haunt New Yorkers: crime, disorder and costs.

A concluding comment summed up the tone: “I can actually understand why some people feel the sun is setting on the Empire State,” she said.

This attitude is risky.

Conventional wisdom is that people want positivity from their politicians.

But: When polling shows 59% of New Yorkers think quality of life has worsened on her watch, and with Hochul’s once-sunny approval rating negative, why not lean into public negativity?

So though Hochul’s words sounded bleak, she mirrored our own “atmosphere of anxiety,” as she called it.

“Safety at the grocery store, the synagogue, the subway is always top of mind,” she said, about fear of violence as well as frustration at “unfettered theft.”

Almost shouting, she acknowledged that “thieves brazenly tear items off the shelves and menace employees. These attacks are nothing more than a breakdown of the social order.”

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images