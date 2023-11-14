New York’s Educrats Can’t Educate — Now They Want to Hide It by Ditching Regents Exams

Good morning, students, it’s time to help you learn less and graduate all the same.

That is the proposal the New York State Education Department just presented to the Board of Regents: To graduate from high school, students would no longer need to pass five Regents exams but could demonstrate their “learning” through alternative “assessments.”

What’s amazing is that it took a 64-member Blue Ribbon Commission more than a year to come up with this brilliant, groundbreaking innovation in education: Just dumb down standards, give everyone a shiny diploma, and we can congratulate ourselves for “improving outcomes.”

And do it “equitably” so we can stop having to deal with politically embarrassing “achievement gaps.”

What’s not to like?

The Russians, who have a long history of suffering governments that lie to them, would call such a piece of paper a “Potemkin diploma.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by PeopleImages/iStock