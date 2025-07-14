How to Save Higher Ed—and End the Serial Abuse of American Taxpayers

The American people have been enormously generous to our universities. It is time for schools to honor their end of the bargain.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has been engaged in a high-stakes conflict with America’s elite universities and, by proxy, American universities as a whole. The administration’s supporters have applauded the president’s decision to strip billions of dollars in funding from the Ivy League, while critics have warned that such actions are an overreach and will have a negative impact on the hard sciences.

Beneath the dueling headlines, however, there appears to be an uneasy, if often unstated, agreement: Something is deeply wrong with academia, and no one is quite sure what to do about it.

Conservatives have long made the argument that academia has been corrupted. And since the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 and the Hamas terror campaign of 2023, an increasing number of centrists and liberals have joined the chorus, recognizing that many once-great universities had been captured by destructive ideologies and are no longer truth-seeking institutions.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Free Press

______________________

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of America's Cultural Revolution. This piece is based off a recent poll.

Photo by nirat/Getty Images