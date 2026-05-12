New York Crime ‘Revolves’ Around Recidivists — as State’s Laws Release Danger onto Our Streets

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Another New Yorker was made the victim of the city’s revolving-door criminal justice system last week.

Ross Falzone, 76, was entering a subway station in Chelsea when Rhamell Burke, 32, allegedly shoved him down a flight of stairs. Falzone later died from his injuries.

In spite of this, somehow Burke appeared in court on a completely different charge the next morning. Even more shockingly, he was allowed to walk free.

Burke had also been released from Bellevue just hours before he allegedly took Falzone’s life.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post.

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Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.