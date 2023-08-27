New York City’s Got It All Wrong with Its ‘Right to Shelter’

Mayor Adams has done everything he can to house tens of thousands of migrants in hotels and tents, only to tank his approval rating.

Voters see what he can’t see: He cannot house the world.

Adams is failing, because he’s doing everything but the obvious: move to end New York City’s spurious “right to shelter.”

The right to shelter, under which the city is housing 59,300 migrants, isn’t a right at all.

This fake right, which has persisted for more than four decades, now imperils New York City’s ability to provide public services, such as fire protection and garbage collection.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images