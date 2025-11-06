New York City at a Crossroads

Good morning:

On Tuesday, New York City elected self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor. As we wrote the morning after the election, “Mamdani's rise tells us something profound about the moment we’re in: a generation of disaffected young people is channeling its frustrations into resentment rather than the ambition, hustle, and drive that have long made this city a beacon of opportunity.”

Mamdani’s victory is sobering—it shows that a sizable share of New Yorkers now identifies with that vision of politics. But the Manhattan Institute exists to champion another: one grounded in merit, order, and personal responsibility.

We will continue to fight for New York’s future, just as we have fought—and prevailed—in other cities that once flirted with Mamdani-style radicalism but are now turning the tide. The same can happen here.

In City Journal, MI President Reihan Salam explains why the mayor-elect’s promises of rent freezes, fare-free transit, and massive new spending will collide with a shrinking tax base and a state legislature unwilling to bankroll his experiment. In The Spectator, senior fellow Heather Mac Donald dissects how Zohran Mamdani’s academic radicalism and activist pedigree have shaped a governing philosophy hostile to private enterprise and economic reality. She warns that his proposals—rent freezes, fare-free buses, and government-run groceries—would devastate New York’s housing market, public finances, and civic culture.

Also in City Journal, MI fellow Daniel Golliher outlines what powers the new mayor will actually wield—and the limits that will quickly constrain him. He explains that while Mamdani can shape the city through his appointments and management, state control over budgets and legislation will leave little room for the sweeping agenda he promised on the campaign trail.

Finally, MI fellow Daniel Di Martino published an issue brief today on how to revive and strengthen the “public-charge rule” in immigration by implementing a points-based system to select potential immigrants who are least likely to become reliant on government benefits. His proposal would align green-card admissions with applicants’ likely fiscal contributions—rewarding education, youth, and English proficiency—and could reduce the federal deficit by billions annually while promoting immigrant self-sufficiency.

There are many more insights in this week’s edition of the MI Weekly. Please continue reading for more of our scholars’ work.

Nick Saffran

Editorial Director