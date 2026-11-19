Evidence points to a mix of post-pandemic recovery and long-term societal shifts, not a single cause.

NEW YORK, NY – The U.S. homicide rate exploded in 2020. But by 2025, it had fallen to its lowest level since the 1950s, with declines continuing into 2026. There are two frameworks for explaining crime decline. One might see the murder decline since 2022 as an extremely strong and rapid recovery from the pandemic years. Or, one might see it as a much longer-running phenomenon that began in the mid-to-late 2000s.

A new Manhattan Institute report by senior fellow Robert VerBruggen examines the leading theories behind the drop and concludes that no single explanation fully accounts for it. Instead, there are a mix of short-term recovery and longer-running structural shifts behind the decline, including:

A rebound in policing activity and targeted anti-violence strategies;

A return to normal routines in work and school after years of pandemic disruption;

A decline in risk-taking behavior among adolescents and young adults, reflected in falling rates of drinking, dating, and driving;

The continued spread of surveillance technology — cell phones, security cameras, and license-plate readers — that makes it more likely crimes are documented and solved;

Gradual improvements in policing strategy, including data-driven crime mapping and “precision policing” tactics that target violent offenders rather than broad enforcement.

The clearest evidence for a short-term recovery comes from individual cities. Baltimore has cut homicides by two-thirds since 2022, aided by a “focused deterrence” strategy that targets high-risk individuals directly. Washington, D.C. saw crime decline even as its police force shrank to its smallest size in half a century.

While not enough evidence exists for firm conclusions, VerBruggen finds that the most compelling narrative combines a strong pushback to the violence explosion of 2020—including renewed policing activity, concerted antiviolence efforts, and economic recovery—against a backdrop of a progressively less crime-prone and more heavily surveilled society.

Click here to read the full report.