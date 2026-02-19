New Report: New York City’s Special-Education Litigation System Is Driving Up Costs

Soaring Carter-case spending is straining the city budget and weakening public-school capacity

NEW YORK, NY – Earlier this week, Mayor Zohran Mamdani identified the Department of Education’s (DOE) special-education “due process” costs as one of six major unbudgeted needs contributing to a projected $5.4 billion city budget deficit, even as his budget director signaled potential new investments in special-education.

In a new Manhattan Institute report, fellow Jennifer Weber argues that before expanding spending, New York City must reassess how it is spending more than $1 billion annually on special-education tuition reimbursement. Weber finds that the city’s current approach to special-education due process has drifted from the original intent of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), undermining both fiscal stability and public-school capacity within the nation’s largest special-education system.



Under the Supreme Court’s 1993 ruling in Florence County School District Four v. Carter, families may seek private tuition reimbursement when a district fails to provide a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE). In New York City, however, what was intended as a year-by-year safeguard has evolved into a system in which private placements often continue for years without renewed assessments of whether the district can meet a student’s needs.



Key findings include:

Carter-case spending rose from $47 million in 2005 to $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, comprising 3.25% of the DOE budget.

Due-process filings nearly tripled between 2015–16 and 2021–22.

New York State reports 517 due-process filings per 10,000 students—by far the highest in the nation—with New York City accounting for most cases.

The average settlement now exceeds $101,000 per student, more than three times the city’s per-pupil spending.

Weber cautions that expanding funding without structural reform risks entrenching a litigation-driven system rather than strengthening public programs. She outlines five reforms aimed at restoring IDEA’s intended framework:

Restore annual FAPE determinations. Expand DOE-run evaluation teams. Create a Preschool Response to Intervention (RTI) framework. Adopt a mediation-first model. Strengthen specialized public-school programs.

With due-process costs now tied directly to the city’s budget shortfall, Weber argues that reassessing Carter-case spending is essential to improving equity, restoring fiscal discipline, and ensuring that students with disabilities are effectively served within public schools whenever possible.



