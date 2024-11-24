New NYPD Commish Jessica Tisch’s Top Job: Be Honest About NYC Crime

Maybe the fourth time’s the charm: Last week, Mayor Adams appointed Sanitation chief Jessica Tisch to serve as his latest NYPD commissioner.

Tisch, who once served as the NYPD’s deputy IT commissioner, is good at data, and so she’ll quickly grasp that the city’s crime figures aren’t stellar.

She’ll serve the mayor well if she uses her independence to level with the public about this fact, and explain the problems and solutions.

What does Tisch inherit? Through mid-November, major felonies (murder, rape, robbery, assault, grand larceny, burglary and car theft) are down 1.9% from last year.

But such crime is still up massively — 30.4% — from 2019, the year before all of New York state’s defendant-friendly criminal-justice laws fully took effect.

Murders are 12.1% above 2019 levels — and, since the summer, the mayor’s progress here has slowed, indicating distraction.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. Nicole is the author of Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car, available now.

Photo by Louise Wateridge/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images