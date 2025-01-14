New Model Legislation: Restricting Smartphone Use in K-12 Public Schools

New York, NY — Rising concerns among parents and educators about "The Anxious Generation"—a term coined by social psychologist Jonathan Haidt to describe today’s youth—highlight the urgent need to address issues like loneliness, anxiety, and poor academic performance. Scientific studies increasingly link these challenges to excessive smartphone use, with 73% of voters supporting school restrictions, according to a Manhattan Institute poll.

Responding to this broad public support, the Manhattan Institute has released model legislation to restrict smartphone use in K–12 public schools. Authored by John Ketcham, legal policy fellow and director of Cities, and Jesse Arm, executive director of external affairs, the framework offers state and local leaders a clear path to fostering healthier, more focused learning environments.

The proposed policy prohibits smartphone visibility on school grounds during school hours and activities, while allowing exceptions for medical needs and basic phones for emergency use. Its bright-line rules, clear discipline policy, and compliance procedure address enforcement challenges, ensuring uniform implementation across school districts while allowing for some local flexibility.

This initiative aligns with a national trend as states like Indiana, Florida, South Carolina, and Louisiana enact similar measures. The Manhattan Institute’s framework provides a valuable roadmap for communities seeking to enhance student well-being and academic focus.

Read the full model legislation here.